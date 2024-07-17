French Embassy Honours Nepali Olympians Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The French Embassy in Nepal hosted a reception at the French Residence in honour of the Nepali Olympians and the Nepal Olympic Committee, celebrating their journey and looking forward to their participation in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games which will start from 26 July.

The French Chargé d’Affaires, Mr. Jean-Baptiste Lesecq, expressed pride in welcoming the athletes and their support teams. In his address, he congratulated the Olympians on their achievements, emphasizing the significance of their selection to represent Nepal on the world stage. He noted that this proud moment extends beyond the athletes to their friends, families, and the entire nation.

"Success in sports is never due to one person but is the product of dedication from your coaches and the supporting team who are present here this evening," he said. Meanwhile, the President of Nepal Olympic Committee Mr. Jeevan Ram Shrestha said, “We are confident that it (Paris Olympic Games) will be a magnificent event, demonstrating excellence and unity”.

During their stay in Paris, the athletes will reside in the Olympic Village, providing them the opportunity to meet fellow sportspersons who share their passion and values. The Chargé d’Affaires encouraged the athletes to immerse themselves in the spirit of Paris and the Games, highlighting unique features such as the opening ceremony on the Seine River and iconic Parisian landmarks serving as venues.

The event was attended by Olympians Ms. Manita Pradhan/Judo, Mr. Prince Dahal/Badminton, Ms. Shantoshi Shrestha/Athletics, Ms. Sushmita Nepal/Shooting, by senior officials of Nepal Olympic Committee and the coaches. Mr. Alexander G. Shah/Swimming, Ms. Duana Lama/ Swimming, and Mr. Santoo Shrestha/ Table tennis were out of station.

As the Nepali Olympians prepare to represent their country on the world stage, the French Embassy extended its best wishes for a journey filled with unforgettable moments and personal and collective achievements.

The Paris 2024 Olympics promises to be an exceptional event, introducing new sports such as breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing. These additions aim to be inclusive and appeal to younger audiences. The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee has also made strong environmental and social commitments, including ensuring gender parity among the athletes.

This event also holds a historical significance as the last time Paris hosted the Summer Olympic Games was in 1924.