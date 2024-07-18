Nepal And Republic Of Kiribati Establishes Diplomatic Relations

Nepal and the Republic of Kiribati established diplomatic relations. With this, the number omber of countries with which Nepal has diplomatic relations reached 183.

Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Lok Bahadur Thapa and Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kiribati to the United Nations Teburoro Tito signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Nepal in New York, this afternoon.

They also signed a joint letter informing the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, both the Ambassadors exchanged views on various matters of common interest to strengthen bilateral cooperation in national and international forums, especially at the UN forums for the mutual benefit of the two countries, including the issues of least developed countries.

Kiribati (pronounced Kiribas), which is located in the central Pacific Ocean, gained independence on 12 July 1979 from Britain. It has a total land area of 811 square kilometers with a population of over 120,000 people. Kiribati became a member of the United Nations on 14 September 1999. Both Nepal and Kiribati are members of G77 and China and the Least Developed Countries.