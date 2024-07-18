Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.