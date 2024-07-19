Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors

Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors

July 19, 2024, 8:30 a.m.

Bishnu Rimal has been appointed the chief political advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday appointed Rimal to the post, according to Prithvi Subba Gurung, government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology.

Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, former finance minister, has been appointed as the development advisor to the Prime Minister, added Minister Gurung.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials
Jul 19, 2024
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10
Jul 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Jul 19, 2024

More on National

KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 minutes ago
UNDP/MinErgy: An Inventive Approach To Clean Brick Kiln By Keshab Poudel 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Chen calls on DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 3 minutes ago
Kathmandu-Tarai Madhesh Expressway Is 35 Percent Complete: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 20 minutes ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029 By Agencies Jul 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Global IME Ban Has Crossed Five Million Customers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2024
A Renowned Hotelier And Heritage Conservationist Ambica Shrestha Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2024
HELVETAS NEPAL: Nutrition Through Riverbed Farming By Keshab Poudel Jul 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.28,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75