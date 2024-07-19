Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors

Bishnu Rimal has been appointed the chief political advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday appointed Rimal to the post, according to Prithvi Subba Gurung, government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology.

Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, former finance minister, has been appointed as the development advisor to the Prime Minister, added Minister Gurung.