Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim

July 19, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials
Jul 19, 2024
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years
Jul 19, 2024
Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10
Jul 19, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Like To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Madhesh,Bagmati, Lumbini And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
UNDP/MinErgy: An Inventive Approach To Clean Brick Kiln By Keshab Poudel Jul 19, 2024
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.28,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75