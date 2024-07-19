Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.