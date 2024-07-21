Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province And Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province And Bagmati Province

July 21, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madesh Province, Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Sudur-Paschim Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students
Jul 21, 2024
PM Oli Secured Vote Of Confidence With 188 Votes
Jul 21, 2024
BP Koirala Memorial Day Image Over Ideology
Jul 21, 2024
17 Nepali Students Are Returning From Bangladesh Today
Jul 21, 2024
Guru Purnima 2024: Timings, Rituals, And Significance
Jul 21, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Like To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
PM Oli Secured Vote Of Confidence With 188 Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
BP Koirala Memorial Day Image Over Ideology By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
POLITICAL SCENARIO : K.P. Sharma Oli's Resurgence By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2024
17 Nepali Students Are Returning From Bangladesh Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
Guru Purnima 2024: Timings, Rituals, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75