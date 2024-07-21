Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province And Bagmati Province

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madesh Province, Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Sudur-Paschim Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.