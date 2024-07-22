Ashadha Purnima Celebrations

Ashadha Purnima Celebrations

July 22, 2024, 12:17 p.m.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu organized a special event to mark the auspicious occasion of Ashadha Purnima. Representatives from various Buddhist sects and monasteries in Nepal participated in this celebration.

Ashadha Purnima marks the moment when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his initial five ascetic disciples at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. This sermon, which took place after Lord Buddha's enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, introduced us to the 'Four Noble Truths' and the 'Noble Eightfold Path'. This day is also recognized as the ‘First Turning of the Wheel of Dharma’.

t2 p3(1).JPG

The celebrations featured ceremonial prayers conducted by the Theravada Sangha, Mahayana Sangha, and Vajrayana Sangha. These were followed by the recitation and dedication of prayers from the Buddhist Sutras.

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Shri Prasanna Shrivastava, highlighted the profound significance of Lord Buddha's teachings, emphasizing that the sacred Buddhist sites in both India and Nepal exemplify the shared cultural heritage between the two nations. DCM also underscored that Buddhism has long served as a unifying force between India and Nepal, fostering enduring ties over centuries.

t1 p4(1).JPG

