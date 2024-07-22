Nepal-China Relations Are Getting Qualitatively Stronger

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma mentioned that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has made great sacrifices in the history of China and said that the relationship between the armies of the two countries is very harmonious.

He said, "In recent days, this relationship is getting qualitatively stronger."

On the occasion of the 97th founding day of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, at the reception organized by the Chinese Embassy here on Sunday evening, Commander-in-Chief Sharma expressed his gratitude for the military assistance provided by the Chinese People's Liberation Army to Nepal.

Stating that mutual relations based on the principle of Panchsheel are becoming stronger in recent days, the Chief of Army Staff said that Nepal is committed to the One China principle.

He said that Nepal is sensitive to China's security interests.

Nepal, a peace-loving nation, has a policy of maintaining friendship with all countries. Our foreign relations are also motivated by this ideal," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Songsaid that the relationship between China and Nepal is as strong as a mountain and mentioned that China has given the highest priority to the relationship with Nepal.

He said that the China-Nepal relationship based on the principle of mutual harmony, respect, brotherhood and cooperation is continuously progressing with mutual trust, cooperation and cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed his commitment to provide all possible support from China for the socio-economic development of Nepal.

Liu Guozheng, the military attaché of the embassy, gave information about the situation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army since its establishment on August 1, 1927, and discussed the role played by the People's Liberation Army in defense of the motherland.

Meanwhile, in the context that China is prioritizing the economic progress and development of Nepal, the contribution of the northern neighbor in the infrastructure development of the country is important, and the retired assistant Rathi Suresh Sharma said that the government and the people of Nepal have always highly appreciated the support and cooperation of China and believed that this cooperation will continue in the future. RSS