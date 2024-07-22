Nepal-China Relations Are Getting Qualitatively Stronger

Nepal-China Relations Are Getting Qualitatively Stronger

July 22, 2024, 9:08 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma mentioned that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has made great sacrifices in the history of China and said that the relationship between the armies of the two countries is very harmonious.

He said, "In recent days, this relationship is getting qualitatively stronger."

On the occasion of the 97th founding day of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, at the reception organized by the Chinese Embassy here on Sunday evening, Commander-in-Chief Sharma expressed his gratitude for the military assistance provided by the Chinese People's Liberation Army to Nepal.

Stating that mutual relations based on the principle of Panchsheel are becoming stronger in recent days, the Chief of Army Staff said that Nepal is committed to the One China principle.

He said that Nepal is sensitive to China's security interests.

Nepal, a peace-loving nation, has a policy of maintaining friendship with all countries. Our foreign relations are also motivated by this ideal," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Songsaid that the relationship between China and Nepal is as strong as a mountain and mentioned that China has given the highest priority to the relationship with Nepal.

He said that the China-Nepal relationship based on the principle of mutual harmony, respect, brotherhood and cooperation is continuously progressing with mutual trust, cooperation and cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed his commitment to provide all possible support from China for the socio-economic development of Nepal.

Liu Guozheng, the military attaché of the embassy, gave information about the situation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army since its establishment on August 1, 1927, and discussed the role played by the People's Liberation Army in defense of the motherland.

Meanwhile, in the context that China is prioritizing the economic progress and development of Nepal, the contribution of the northern neighbor in the infrastructure development of the country is important, and the retired assistant Rathi Suresh Sharma said that the government and the people of Nepal have always highly appreciated the support and cooperation of China and believed that this cooperation will continue in the future. RSS

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba
Jul 22, 2024
Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli
Jul 22, 2024
Ashadha Purnima Celebrations
Jul 22, 2024
⁠ All Nepali Students In Bagladesh Are Safe: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba
Jul 22, 2024
222 Wildlife Rescued In Chitwan National Park, 76 died
Jul 22, 2024

More on National

Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 37 minutes ago
Ashadha Purnima Celebrations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
⁠ All Nepali Students In Bagladesh Are Safe: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
222 Wildlife Rescued In Chitwan National Park, 76 died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 41 minutes ago

The Latest

FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Largest Deposit By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2024
CARE (work), Integral But Unequal By Tripti Rai Jul 22, 2024
IMF: Approval Of SDR By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2024
Nepali Women Cricket Team Loses To Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2024
Kamala Harris Sets Her Sights On Winning Democratic Nomination For Presidency By Agencies Jul 22, 2024
Biden Bows Out Of US Presidential Election Race By Agencies Jul 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75