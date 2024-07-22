Nepali Women Cricket Team Loses To Pakistan

Pakistan easily chased the total that Nepal posted after a hard struggle throughout 20 overs as the women-in-green handed the Nepali women’s cricket team their first defeat in the 9th Women’s Asia Cup Sunday night.

Batting first after losing the toss, Nepal almost lost by 10 wickets while defending a paltry total of 109 runs.

Pakistani opener Gull Feroza was the only wicket taken by Nepal in the 11.2 overs as Kabita Kunwar caught her in the spell of Kabita Joshi.

However, Feroza had already done the damage. With 10 fours, Feroza scored 57 off 35. Her opening partner Muneeba Ali fell only short of four runs for her half-century. Muneeba (46 off 34) stayed not out with Tuba Hassan (1 off 2) as Pakistan chased 109 runs in 11.5 overs.

Kabita Joshi, the only wicket-taker for Nepal, was also the highest scorer for the team. In at seven, Joshi scored 31 off 23 with four fours and the only six of the match.

Sita Rana Magar and Puja Mahato also contributed well with the bat as they added 26 off 30 and 25 off 32 respectively.

The player of the match against the UAE, opener Samjhana Khadka could only hit a four against Pakistan. While skipper Indu Barma went for a duck, Rubina Chhetri returned in single figures. Kabita Kunwar added 13 off 13.

Sadia Iqbal took two wickets for Pakistan while Fatima Sana bagged one.

Nevertheless, Nepal would try improving their fielding as they gave away several fours while defending a low target.

Nepal faces India on Tuesday in the final group-stage match. India defeated the UAE by 78 runs in another match on Sunday. Nepal would only progress further in the tournament with a win against the mighty India.