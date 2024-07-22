Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Lumbini Province, Bagmati And Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Lumbini Province, Bagmati And Koshi Province

July 22, 2024, 8:36 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Sudur-Paschim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Sudur Pashchim Province .tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba
Jul 22, 2024
Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli
Jul 22, 2024
Ashadha Purnima Celebrations
Jul 22, 2024
⁠ All Nepali Students In Bagladesh Are Safe: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba
Jul 22, 2024
222 Wildlife Rescued In Chitwan National Park, 76 died
Jul 22, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Like To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2024
Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2024
FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Largest Deposit By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2024
CARE (work), Integral But Unequal By Tripti Rai Jul 22, 2024
Ashadha Purnima Celebrations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2024
IMF: Approval Of SDR By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75