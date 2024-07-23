Ambassador of Switzerland Dr. Danielle Meuwly Monteleone Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

July 23, 2024, 5:50 p.m.

Dr. Danielle Meuwly Monteleone, Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affaris, Various matters relating to Nepal-Switzerland relations and cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Takes Comprehensive Approach to Reintegration and Employment Life Cycle of Returnee Migrants in Nepal
Jul 23, 2024
128 People Died In Monsoon Induced Disaster
Jul 23, 2024
Ambassador Kikuta and Foreign Minister Rana shared the view to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal
Jul 23, 2024
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Home Minister Lekhak
Jul 23, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces
Jul 23, 2024

