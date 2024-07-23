Ambassador of Switzerland Dr. Danielle Meuwly Monteleone Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Dr. Danielle Meuwly Monteleone, Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba today.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affaris, Various matters relating to Nepal-Switzerland relations and cooperation were discussed in the meeting.
