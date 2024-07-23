Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

July 23, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province , and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

128 People Died In Monsoon Induced Disaster
Jul 23, 2024
Ambassador Kikuta and Foreign Minister Rana shared the view to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal
Jul 23, 2024
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Home Minister Lekhak
Jul 23, 2024
Laxmi Sunrise Capital will sell 5 billion rupees bonds issued by Global IME Bank
Jul 22, 2024
Ministry Is Working to Bring All Nepali Students Safely From Bangladesh: FM Dr. Rana
Jul 22, 2024

