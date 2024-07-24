Chandra Dhakal Elected HCCN Dean, Economic Diplomacy First Priority

The Honorary Consul Corps Nepal (HCCN) celebrated its Charter Day and convened the 17th Annual General Meeting at Hotel Marriott Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The highlight of the event was the election of Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Nepal, as the new Dean of HCCN. Outgoing Dean Vishnu Agarwal handed over the deanship and organization's logo to Dhakal, marking a smooth transition in leadership.

With 62 Honorary Consuls/Consul Generals representing countries without residential diplomatic missions in Nepal, HCCN plays a pivotal role in promoting economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Nepal and these nations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba, the Chief Guest of the event, acknowledged the significant contributions of Honorary Consuls and Consul General in enhancing Nepal's international relations. She emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy in attracting foreign investment from the represented countries.

Outgoing Dean Vishnu Kumar Agarwal underscored the values of service, volunteerism, and goodwill that define HCCN's initiatives.

He highlighted that the Lumbini Conclave on 'Global Peace and Prosperity' was successful in promoting message of peace, tourism, trade and mutual understanding among nations. The conclave, organized on the aegis of HCCN, was attended by 19 non-residential ambassadors and mission representatives.

Agarwal also highlighted HCCN's humanitarian efforts during crises such as the earthquakes in Nepal and the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted the organization's role in providing humanitarian assistance and facilitating the repatriation of over 5,000 foreign nationals during these challenging times.

In his address as Dean, Dhakal outlined his vision for HCCN, emphasizing its role in advancing economic diplomacy and safeguarding the interests of sending states.

He pledged to strengthen partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to capitalize on emerging opportunities for Nepal's economic growth and development.

"I assure you the HCCN will actively lobby for increased FDI and the signing of BIAs with as many countries as possible. Our efforts will bring substantial investment into Nepal and contribute to our nation’s economic growth," he said.

Newly elected Dean Dhakal also highlighted the importance of conducive investment climate in Nepal.

"By attracting FDI, we bring in capital, expertise, technology, and global best practices. Our role is to champion Nepal on the global stage, showcasing our strengths to investors," he said.

The event also marked a digital milestone with the launch of the HCCN website (www.hcc-nepal.org) by Foreign Minister Rana. This platform will enhance transparency and facilitate information dissemination about HCCN's activities and initiatives.