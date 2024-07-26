Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Sudu Paschim,Karnali,Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces . Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces tonight.