Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Sudu Paschim And Bagmati Province

July 27, 2024, 9:07 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

