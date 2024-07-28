Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Koshi, Gandaki, Sudu Paschim And Bagmati Province

July 28, 2024, 8:19 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

