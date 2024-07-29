Criminal Governance & Neopatrimonialism

The term "criminal governance" describes the procedures and policies used by organized crime gangs to impose dominance and control over an area or society. Political, economic, and social control are examples of this. These organizations frequently fill the power vacuums created by ineffective or dishonest official institutions by offering services, upholding laws, and preserving order in ways that may mimic or replace those of the formal government. Coercion, corruption, and the provision of goods and services are often used in criminal governance to win and keep the support and allegiance of the local populace.

Criminal governance aims to build political capital for future use, allowing it to seize control of administrative, judicial, and regulatory structures, reinforcing its territorial influence. This approach seeks to create microstates that mirror the structure of a failed state. The rule of law in the country, human rights, and democracy are in danger, there is no security of life, property, and dignity. Organized crime and corruption continue to impede Nepal's development. A democracy that fails to protect its citizens from all forms of violence is fundamentally flawed and should not be upheld. When democracy is marred by violence, it undermines its principles and delegitimizes the state, leading to a breakdown of order and stability.

Neopatrimonialism is a form of government in which public servants combine official bureaucratic networks with informal personal networks to make use of public resources and power for personal benefit. In these types of institutions, patronage, clientelism, and interpersonal ties frequently serve as the foundation for political authority as opposed to legal and rational laws. Public and private interests merge as a result of leaders using state resources to punish opponents and reward supporters to stay in power. Widespread corruption, ineffectiveness, and a lack of accountability within the government may come from this.

The establishment of neopatrimonialism behind the elected regional head will certainly produce several impacts, such as; first, personalism, namely there is a concentration of power in one individual who dominates the state apparatus and stands above the law ( big man syndrome ). This concentration is used to obtain legitimacy and benefits in the form of winner-takes-all in terms of controlling state resources. A political dynasty is a form of neopatrimonialism, where power is transferred through procedural democracy rather than appointments. Political parties determine candidates, and nepotism often leads to the abuse of proportionate agendas. This perpetuates neopatrimonialism, affecting democracy and potentially sabotaging party cadres who pursue political careers due to interests closer to the established elite.

The prime minister in Nepal has admitted to killing 5000 citizens but continues to run the government, despite accusations of kidnapping, extortion, and corruption. The government is held by an organized criminal group, and voters seem to disregard these crimes and corruption. Many candidates have won significant votes despite being accused of multiple serious issues. The success of a representative system depends on the people's ability to control it. Criminal politicians hold significant powers in legislation, budgeting, and executive control. Poor policies, corruption, and low government performance control can hinder the state system's ability to uphold sovereignty.

The face of democracy is often unfriendly to the people of Nepal, The government is silently looting its citizens in the name of democracy. Time and time again our government and politician are raping the Constitution and stealing the people's power and wealth. The government is robbing the citizens every day as we know Nepal is facing an economic cliff and mass depopulation.

These are just a few of the many scams occurring in our country by those in power. Lauda Scandal, Dhamija Scandal, Chase Air Scandal, China Southwest Scandal, Airbus Scandal, Widebody Aircraft Purchase Case, Gokarna Forest Resort Lease Case, Security Printing Press Purchase Case, Melamchi Water Supply Corruption, Sudan Scam,

Corruption in Telecommunication Authority, the corruption case against 359 who tried to grab government land in Jhapa, bribery case of two and a half Ropani land in Lumbini Development Fund, Melamchi corruption, Kailali Tikapur Nagar Development Committee irregularities, the corruption case against the executive director of Surakshan Mudran, the corruption case against Vagmati Municipality Mayor Bharat Kumar Thapa , Case against high officials including General Manager of Udaipur Cement, Baluwatar land case, Bhutanese refugee case, Bal Mandir land scam case, Giribandhu Tea Estate Land Case, Bansbari land scam, Teramax scam,Tikapur Land scam etc

Let's talk about the judiciary. Nepal's judiciary is deeply entrenched in politicization. Political parties appoint their preferred candidates as judges, fostering a tendency among judges to seek political favor. The increasing number of criminals in politics is disrupting democracy. The sad part is, Courts become safe Houses for criminals You might have a better chance of getting justice by tossing a coin than by going through the judicial process, where justice often seems elusive.

The bureaucracy in Nepal is a growing, uncontrollable parasite, causing widespread discontent and posing a significant threat to the democratic system. The growth of corruption, particularly among state officials, is facilitated by the middleman, who is closely linked to bureaucrats and elected representatives.

The critical problems of Nepali democracy are the absence of a critical civil society, poor cadre formation of political parties, the disappearance of the opposition, Political stability, high-cost elections due to massive money politics in elections, fake news and false news, low political civility of citizens, problems of human rights violations in the past that have not been resolved until now, freedom of the media and freedom of assembly and association, and problems. Hate speech, intolerance, and prejudice against minorities are alarming signs, while political differences should not damage social capital, trust, tolerance, and respect for differences.

The way the government is running in our country, Kleptocracy is not the main threat of large-scale corruption. We are going further and becoming mafia states. Our beautiful nation is a victim of Neopatrimonialism and criminal governance.