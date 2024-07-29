Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Bagmati Province, Gandaki And Koshi Province

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Madesh Province, at some places of rest of the provinces.
There will be generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of of the country. , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.
