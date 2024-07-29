Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Bagmati Province, Gandaki And Koshi Province

July 29, 2024, 8:08 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Madesh Province, at some places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of of the country. , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

