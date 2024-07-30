143 People Died In The Disaster, 47 Are Missing

143 people have died and 47 people are missing due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country from last May 28 till Monday.

According to Police Spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, due to incessant rains, two people in Kathmandu Valley, 22 in Koshi Province, six in Madhes Province, 29 in Bagmati Province, 42 in Gandaki Province, 24 in Lumbini Province, 24 in Lumbini Province, and 24 in Karnali Province have suffered disasters including floods and landslides due to incessant rain. Eight people died in the province and 10 people died in Far West Province.

So far, nine in Kathmandu Valley, 35 in Koshi Province, 10 in Madhes Province, nine in Bagmati Province, 31 in Gandaki Province, nine in Lumbini Province, 44 in Karnali Province and 14 in Sudurpaschim Province.

A total of 71 people have been rescued, three in Kathmandu Valley, 49 in Koshi Province, 12 in Gandaki Province, two in Karnali Province and five in Sudurpaschim Province.

47 people including two in Koshi province, 42 in Bagmati province, two in Gandaki province and one in Karnali province have gone missing due to floods. The search for the missing continues.

A total of 184 houses have been inundated due to floods.

241 houses, 88 sheds, 43 bridges, two schools and two government offices were damaged. Six hundred and eight animals have died. During that period, 4,042 families were displaced due to the disaster, Karki informed.