Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Bagmati Province, Karnali, Gandaki, Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.