Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Directed Secretaries To Accelerate Development And Improve Service Delivery

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who assumed his office on July 15, issued his first directives to government secretaries, calling for a strategic approach to accelerate development and enhance service delivery on Tuesday.

Issuing instructions to the secretaries at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, he asked the secretaries to plan and execute activities to accelerate development for delivering effective services, ending bad governance and aligning with the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.’

The incumbent government should be made successful at any cost as it was formed as the coalition of two major political parties when the country was going through a serious situation, said Prime Minister Oli.

Prime Minister Oli reminded that while seeking a vote of confidence in the House, he had already clarified the formation of a new government of the two large parties after the erstwhile government failed to meet the people’s expectations.

“These two parties have made significant contributions to the country’s economic and social transformation. Having played a crucial role in movements from the Rana period to the monarchy, they have been central to the nation’s development and change. Therefore, this government bears an extraordinary responsibility. It cannot afford to fail, nor can it be permitted to fail under any pretext,” he said.

In the meeting also attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and other key government officials, Prime Minister Oli said, “We will not succeed if we sit idly and complacently, hoping that failure will not occur.”

“We need to demonstrate success in the current fiscal year and build on that success in the next year. This is an action-oriented government, committed to making significant contributions to the country. It does not discriminate based on party affiliation or opposition but makes decisions after thorough evaluation,” he added.

He further assured that he would resign from the post of the Prime Minister a day before the completion of a two-year term and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba would lead the new government.

“This will convey a message of stability. So, the incumbent government will not collapse,” he said.

Stating that the incumbent government would not collapse, he urged the government employees to carry out their work with confidence, assuring them that the government would fulfill its responsibilities.

Expressing his concern about the current practice where even senior citizens have to stand in queue for essential services, he directed the officials of the concerned authority to implement citizen apps and ensure hassle-free access to driving licenses, passports, national identity cards and other documents.

He also asked the officials to serve the public with respect and efficiency.

He highlighted the importance of proceeding ahead in determining the periodic plans and goals for each day, week, month, quarter and year.

He also directed all the ministers, secretaries and project chiefs to work for the interest of the nation and the people while remaining under the Constitution and laws.

The Prime Minister instructed the ministers and secretaries to carry out work in an effective way, saying the present works were not satisfactory.

Noting that over 20 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line and the economy is struggling, he urged officials to work diligently and refrain from claiming allowances for meetings.

He asked the government employees to focus on completing ongoing projects instead of starting new ones and asked for efficient use of the budget, especially in development expenditures.

Prime Minister Oli also asked them to overcome their fear of making decisions and to abandon any mindset of insecurity.

He emphasized the need to increase domestic production and productivity.

He also called for plans to reduce fuel imports and promote the development and use of hydropower.

Prime Minister Oli instructed the secretaries to avoid forming unnecessary committees, complete priority projects within the year and maintain financial discipline.

He also instructed all ministries and bodies to fulfil their responsibilities and duties to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.

Prime Minister Oli asked ministries to submit their work progress of 110 days.

He also instructed the concerned agency to expedite the completion of Dharahara’s construction and ensure its prompt operation.

Earlier on Sunday, the PM listened to the secretaries regarding the situations and problems of their ministries.