The UN In Nepal And Dhulikhel Hospital Agreed On Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Nepal

The UN in Nepal and Dhulikhel Hospital’s Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Nepal & Advance the SDGs

July 31, 2024, 7:07 p.m.

The United Nations in Nepal and Dhulikhel Hospital have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to share expertise to transform healthcare delivery in Nepal and advance the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Acknowledging the importance of partnership with academia under the UNSDCF and SDG Partnership program, the UN Resident Coordinator's Office and four UN agencies—UNFPA, UNICEF, IOM, and WHO—have signed the Joint Declaration of Intent with Dhulikhel Hospital.

Speaking at the historic signing ceremony, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal Hanaa Singer Hamdy said, “Achieving the SDGs in Nepal requires strong partnerships with various sectors. We are hopeful that this collaboration with Dhulikhel Hospital will yield excellent results to improve healthcare, address public health issues, and support vulnerable populations through shared expertise and collaborative efforts ultimately supporting a healthier, more resilient Nepal for all."

The UNRC Madam Hanaa Singer Hamdy and the Executive Director of Dhulikhel Hospital Prof Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha formalizing the collaboration.JPG

Through collaborative programs, the UN and the Dhulikhel Hospital will enhance post-COVID-19 recovery and resilience and improve primary healthcare delivery by sharing best practices and addressing public health challenges like infectious diseases, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases.

The UN will support Dhulikhel Hospital on global health topics; engage in research projects to boost health outcomes; and conduct community outreach focused on health, nutrition, and social behavior change, particularly targeting vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations.

The UNRC Madam Hanaa Singer Hamdy and Executive Director of Dhulikhel Hospital Prof Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha formalizing the collaboration.jpg

The Dhulikhel Hospital will provide technical expertise and share best practices to develop joint research projects.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nepal’s healthcare journey. We are confident that together, we can build a healthier future for all. By combining Dhulikhel Hospital’s expertise in the medical field and research, and with the UN’s global resources and network, we are poised to make a substantial impact on the health and well-being of the Nepalese people.” Said Professor Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha, Executive Director of Dhulikhel Hospital.

This joint UN collaboration as mandated by the UN Reform together with the Dhulikhel Hospital is expected to have a profound impact on the lives of countless Nepalese people and serve as a model for other countries in the region.

