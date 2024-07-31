Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini And Bagmati

July 31, 2024, 8:32 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces. . , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces. , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

