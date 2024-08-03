KOICA Volunteers Supported Two Schools In Banepa And Lalitpur

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) volunteers Ms. Seook Jung and Ms. Haeok Jeong have successfully completed their Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) small-scale projects with support from the KOICA Nepal Office.

Ms. Seook Jung, dispatched to Chaitainya Secondary School in Banepa, Kavre, led the project titled "School is an Art Museum," focusing on art education.

Ms. Haeok Jeong, dispatched to Pragati Shikshya Sadan Secondary School in Lalitpur, carried out the project "Creating a Book-Reading School by Building an E-Library and Improving the Library Environment," related to primary education. Both volunteers were assigned to their respective organizations in 2023.

The primary objective of the project with regards to the Chaitainya Secondary School was to increase student interest in art, enhance creativity, and broaden their experiences by improving the school environment fostering a sense of unity among students, teachers, school staff, and local residents.

Similarly, the primary objective of the project with regards to the Pragati Shikshya Sadan Secondary School was to foster a reading culture, improve class satisfaction, and support the overall growth of students.

Ms. Seook Jung supported Chaitainya Secondary School in Banepa, Kavre with contributions worth USD 12,858. Her efforts included installing 12 aluminum windows, completing electrical work with 24 fans, and renovating 5 toilets, as well as the school gate, fence, railings, classrooms, walls, playground, and floor. She provided cleaning equipment for 12 classrooms, a vacuum cleaner, 8 doormats, and 8 vases.

Additionally, she furnished the art classroom with 8 tables and 32 chairs, supplied 25 chairs for the teachers' room, an automatic submersible water pump, a drinking water fountain, and 40 cushions with covers.

Similarly, an art exhibition was also held featuring art work by school students who had learned a lot from the KOICA volunteer. Locals and other school members were also invited to see the exhibition. Additionally, art by a local artist was displayed in the art classroom to give students the chance to learn from those pieces.

Similarly, Ms. Haeok Jeong supported Pragati Shikshya Sadan Secondary School in Lalitpur with a total contribution of USD 12,123. Her support comprised 35 e-reader tablets, 5 computers, 5 bookshelves, 1 library desk, 1 tablet storage shelf, carpet, electrical work, 35 table screen protectors, 35 tablet covers, 35 headphones, and 1 TV for use as a monitor. Additionally, the project included the purchase of books, library program operation, and library management.

Both projects were collaboratively executed by the KOVs and the respective schools. The handover ceremony of the Chaitainya Secondary School project in Banepa was held on July 31, 2024, at the school premises.

Meanwhile, the handover of the Pragati Shikshya Sadan Secondary School project in Lalitpur took place on August 2, 2024, in the presence of Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of the KOICA Nepal Office, extended his deepest appreciation to both volunteers for their dedication and impactful contributions, which will be remembered for years to come. He also expressed gratitude to the schools and their teachers for their invaluable collaboration with the volunteers. He anticipated that the schools would continue to expand the project in the coming years by incorporating additional equipment and items related to the initiative.

KOICA's volunteer program is one of its main initiatives aimed at contributing to the socio-economic development of partner countries at the grassroots level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations based on their expertise, knowledge, and experience.

Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 1 year in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, tourism and ICT. Till now more than 480 KOVs have worked in Nepal in various sectors. Currently, 7 KOVs are actively engaged in various government offices under an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.