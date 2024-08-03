Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province

Aug. 3, 2024, 9:06 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

