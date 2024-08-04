Ashmakumari KC Wins This Year's Miss Nepal Title

This year's Miss Nepal World - 2024 title has been won by Ashmakumari KC.
KC was declared Miss Nepal World-2024 at the grand finale held in Kathmandu on Saturday. She was crowned by Miss Nepal Srichcha Pradhan 2023.
In the 30th edition of Miss Nepal organized by Hidden Treasure, Asma beat 25 beauties and won the title.
