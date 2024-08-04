Foreign Secretary Lamsal To Visit Oman

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal is leaving for Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman tomorrow, leading a Nepali delegation to attend the First Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting between Nepal and Oman, scheduled to be held on 7 August 2024 in Muscat.
During her stay, the Foreign Secretary is scheduled to hold official meetings and programmes in Muscat. Foreign Secretary will return on 09 August 2024.
