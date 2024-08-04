Navigating the Climate Crisis: Harnessing Indigenous solutions for a sustainable future

As temperatures soar and glaciers recede, our world stands at a critical point in time, grappling with the profound challenges posed by climate change. This global phenomenon not only threatens ecosystems but also displaces communities and destabilizes economies, profoundly impacting lives worldwide. According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’slatest findings,the year 2023 got marked as the warmest year since record-keeping began in 1880’s.

The recent report from International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) titled "Water, Ice, Society and Ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya," offers a stark assessment of changes in the Asian high mountain cryosphere. It highlights the critical role of ice and snow in sustaining 12 major rivers that provide freshwater and essential ecosystem services to approximately 2 billion people across 16 countries. This ecosystem supports 240 million mountain dwellers directly and an additional 1.65 billion downstream, emphasizing its pivotal importance to regional and global water security.

The melting of snow in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region and glaciers in the Arctic and thawing permafrost, coupled with rising global temperatures, pose additional concerns. The parallels between the challenges faced in the Arctic and the Hindu Kush Himalaya underscore the universal vulnerabilities amidst geographical diversity. Both regions are grappling with ecological upheaval due to climate change, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global environmental challenges.

Climate change transcends mere environmental concerns, encompassing broader social, economic and geopolitical ramifications. It exacerbates inequalities, disproportionately impacting vulnerable communities and undermining human rights, including the rights to life, health, and development. Indigenous knowledge, therefore, emerges not merely as a local asset but as a reservoir of global wisdom crucial for navigating the complexities of climate adaptation and resilience.Nepal

“Indigenous knowledge acknowledges natural phenomena and understands how to nurture and preserve nature”, saysDr.SupritaSuman, ad-hoc faculty, Pataliputra University.As we navigate an uncertain future shaped by environmental uncertainties and socio-economic challenges, reconnecting with indigenous knowledge offers a pathway towards resilience, sustainability, and cultural revitalization. It invites us to honor diverse ways of knowing and being, fostering mutual respect and collaboration across cultural boundaries. A striking example is the SitiNakha festival observed by theNewarcommunity in Nepal. Held on the sixth day of the waxing moon in the Nepali month of Jestha (mid-May to mid-June), this annual event embodies a deep reverence for nature. During SitiNakha, community members diligently clean their homes and meticulously maintain wells, ponds, and water sources in their vicinity, followed by reverential worship. Beyond its cultural significance, the festival serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of water conservation and cleanliness. Such indigenous practices not only preserve ecological balance locally but also offer invaluable lessons in sustainability amid global environmental challenges.

"We need to have a very sustainable view about the future. We need to have a holistic approach and need to go back to our roots as a civilization”, saysKanagavalliSuryanarayanan, advocate and polar-law expert.In South Asian countries like Nepal and India, a deep-rooted cultural reverence for nature manifests in rituals venerating rivers and the sun. This cultural ethos fosters respect for the natural world and underscores the imperative of its preservation and conservation. Indigenous knowledge systems, integral to these cultures, offer invaluable insights into sustainable practices that harmonize human activities with the environment.

The human body is made of five elements: space, earth, air, fire and water. Understanding our inter-connectedness with the natural world through these elemental principles fosters a deeper appreciation for environmental stewardship and sustainability. Just as our bodies rely on the health of these elements for our physical wellbeing, so too does the health of the planet impact our collective future.

The collaboration between indigenous knowledge and scientific inquiry represents a paradigm shift in addressing climate change.By recognizing their complementary strengths and integrating them into holistic approaches, we can forge innovative solutions that promote environmental sustainability, cultural resilience, and social equity. Embracing diverse knowledge systems fosters a deeper appreciation of our inter-connectedness with the natural world and paves the way towards a more just and sustainable future for all.

Understanding the need of time Dr. Margot Hurlbert, Canada Research Chair at Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy,highlights the need of integration of the wealth of indigenous knowledge and science. She mentions “we need natural and physical science we know the climate is changing and Indigenous people know it's changing and it's not something within their lived memory so we all have to work together as scientists and knowledge keepers in solving this dilemma”. Preserving and leveraging indigenous knowledge alongside rigorous scientific inquiry is essential for crafting sustainable solutions to climate change. The approach not only respects diverse cultural heritages but also enhances the resilience of communities facing environmental threats. It underscores the imperative for inclusive and informed decision-making processes that prioritize environmental sustainability and safeguard human rights. In this regard, Dr. RanjanDatta, Canada Research Chair at Mount Royal University says “community people know it the best, they know what is best for their own generation and their future generation”.

“A compelling example of harnessing indigenous knowledge to address climate solutions is found in the innovative concept of ice stupas” mentions DrKamrul Hossain, Research Professor and Director at Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law at University of Lapland. Developed by engineer and environmentalist SonamWangchuk in Ladakh (India), ‘ice stupas’ intertwine ambitious goals for environmental management and economic development with deep-rooted social, cultural and religious values. These structures are created by freezing stream water vertically on a structure, forming massive ice towers or cones typically ranging from 30 to 50 meters in height. The technique behind ice stupas mimics natural glacier formation and effectively creates artificial glaciers that store winter water, providing a sustainable water source during dry seasons. This ingenious approach not only addresses water scarcity in Ladakh, but also showcases how indigenous knowledge can inspire practical and impactful climate adaptation strategies worldwide.Furthermore, embracing indigenous knowledge promotes social justice by recognizing and valuing marginalized voices. It encourages inclusive decision-making processes that prioritize community-led initiatives and equitable resource management practices.

The stark reality of climate change paints a daunting picture: rising global temperatures and projections that even if the most ambitious targets are met, a significant portion of the Earth will still face irreversible impacts. This news can easily evoke feelings of hopelessness and despair, leading to inertia and inaction. However, amidst these dire warnings lies a profound opportunity for transformative action and collective responsibility.The increase in temperatures and the sobering projections serve as a wake-up call; a stark reminder of the urgent need for immediate and decisive climate action. They underscore that the fate of the Earth is intricately linked to the fate of humanity. The choices we make today will determine the world we leave for future generations.This pivotal moment invites us to choose which narrative we embrace: one of resignation and helplessness, or one of determination and proactive change. By reframing climate change as an opportunity for global cooperation and innovation, we can harness our collective ingenuity and resources to foster a sustainable future for all.

(Kharel is the host and producer of Inspiring Women and Global Perspectives talk shows.)