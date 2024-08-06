Kathmandu- Tarai Fast Track; Dhedre Tunnel Breakthrough - Design & Construction Supervision by Korean Consultant

Aug. 6, 2024, 7:23 p.m.

Park Taeyoung, ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, addresses the breakthrough ceremony of Dhedre tunnel held at the construction site of Nepal's major fast-track project.

Addressing the breakthrough ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Taeyoung expressed this incredible feat is a testament to the power of international collaboration and the shared vision of Nepal and Korea.

He extended his congratulations to the Government of Nepal and the Nepal Army for their steadfast dedication to this project. Ambassador Park said that the expressway is not just a road; it is a symbol of progress, connectivity and the bright future that lies ahead for Nepal. Park share the message of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Korea and Nepal.

He also acknowledged and thank the construction teams from China for their invaluable contribution to this project.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced the breakthrough of Dhedre tunnel heading towards Nijgadh to Kathmandu fast track project on 5th August 2024.Prime minister addressing a gathering the government is committed to remove the obstacles during construction. The prime minister also emphasized the need to complete the ongoing work rather than starting new projects.

In July 2020, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Korea Expressway Corporation, Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants Ltd, a Korea JV in association with Garima International Design Association Nepal, chosen as consultant. Consulting services ensure that all activities for the implementation and commission of the Design and Supervision work of the KTF project.

