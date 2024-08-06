Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Kathamndu Vallley, Bagmati Porovince, Kosi And Gandaki

Aug. 6, 2024, 8:27 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Gandaki Province and Lumbini. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madhesh, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

