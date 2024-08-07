Germany Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister

Aug. 7, 2024, 8:08 a.m.

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal, Dr Thomas Prinz paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arju Rana Deuba.

At a meeting today at the Ministry, matters related to various aspects of Nepal-Germany relations along with mutual interests and reciprocal cooperation were discussed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

