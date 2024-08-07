HELVETAS-NEPAL’S RIVERBED PROJT: Brining Three Tires Of Governments Together

Janaklal Chadhary, aged 69, hails from Rajghat, ward 8 of Krishnapur Municipality, ward 8 in Kanchanpur District, and became involved in riverbed agriculture in the initial stages of 2007. He played a key role in establishing Mohana Bagar Kheti Krishak Samuha.

With backing from Helvetas-Nepal and the District Development Committee of Kanchanpur, Municipality, District Agriculture Knowledge Center, farmers without land or with limited access to it came together to form this group.

"I took on the leadership position because Helvetas-Nepal's riverbed initiative emphasized working closely with all stakeholders including the local governments," said Chaudhary. "From the beginning, the emphasis on strong partnerships among the group members, along with the collaboration and support from Helvetas-Nepal and the local levels at the time, has been instrumental in its ongoing success," shared Chaudhary.

Seventeen years later, Janak Lal Chaudhary's son, Balbir Chaudhary, 42, is now at the helm of the group, continuing the tradition of collaboration and partnership with the Municipality's Agriculture Section, the provincial level District Agriculture Knowledge Center, and Helvetas-Nepal.

"Even though Helvetas-Nepal's riverbed farming project concluded in 2013 in Sudur Pachim Province, they continue to reach out to us for advice and support," Chaudhary mentioned. "The Agriculture District Agriculture Knowledge Center and the Municipality are providing us with grants to undertake deep bore wells for irrigation and to distribute seeds and fertilizers.”

Deputy Mayor Draupati Rana

From its inception, Tika Ram Thapa, currently serving as the secretary of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, has been an advocate of the collaborative model utilized by Helvetas-Nepal in the Riverbed Farming initiative, believing it to be crucial for the project's success and longevity.

Thapa, who previously led the District Agriculture Office in Kanchanpur and collaborated closely with Helvetas-Nepal to boost Riverbed Farming, noted early challenges in convincing local communities about the economic benefits of this method. He mentioned how farmers initially doubted the viability of growing vegetables in sand, a cost that proved to be a financial burden for the poorer farmers.

Hari Gugung, the team leader of Helvetas Nepal’s Riverbed Farming Project, explained that Helvetas-Nepal engaged in negotiations with all relevant stakeholders, fostering a collaborative and partnership-based approach. Gurung highlighted the importance of transferring ownership to the community and local, provincial, and central governments as the key to the project's lasting success.

Draupadi Rana, Deputy Mayor of Krishnapur Municipality, appreciates Helvetas-Nepal's strategy of working in partnership, promoting ownership among the community, and subverting the failure of many other projects that operated in isolation.

Agriculture Knowledge Center Madhesh Province Rautahat distributing seeds to farmer

As this model of cooperation and partnership flourish, the idea has been effectively replicated by various organizations.

Many agencies are now adopting Helvetas Nepal's approach at a national level, engaging with both the national and regional governments as well as local communities.

Although the origins of riverbed farming in Nepal trace back 60 years, to Indian seasonal migrant farmers, Helvetas Nepal introduced the concept of involving local governments, particularly Village Development Committees (VDCs) and District Development Committees (DDCs), in the initiative to support landless or land-poor families by providing them the opportunity to grow vegetables seasonally over a period.

This approach has led to the identification of suitable riverbeds, the initiation of trials with 670 families in 2007, and the expansion to a cultivated area of 52 hectares in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts of far Western Nepal, which has since become part of Sudur Paschim Province under Nepal's federal system.

Starting in Kanchanpur and Kailali districts, local authorities in the south of Nepal and provincial governments have increasingly prioritized riverbed farming as a means to address the challenges faced by landless and land-poor communities.

Started After Federalism

Launched following Nepal's transition from a unitary to a federal state, Helvetas-Nepal's Riverbed Farming Project exemplified the successful establishment of collaboration and partnership among Federal, Provincial, and Local Governments for project implementation.

Originating in the Kanchanpur and Kailali Districts of Sudur Paschim Province, the initiative also utilized its experiences to foster partnerships through close cooperation with local and provincial governments in Koshi Province and Madhesh Province.

The project engaged communities from Laxminiyapur Rural Municipality in Dhanusha District, Rajdevi Municipality in Rautahat District of Madhesh Pradesh, to Kankaimai Municipality and Rangeli Municipality in Koshi Province, thereby integrating them with the newly formed federal structures.

The project facilitated the connection between farmer groups and local government agriculture centers, as well as the District Agriculture Knowledge Center of Provincial governments.

Secretary Thapa

Throughout my two-year term as the Mayor of Rajdevi Municipality, I came to appreciate the importance of engaging closely with the local community, a principle advocated by Helvetas Nepal and its local partner. Each year, the Bagmati River was responsible for the erosion of a considerable amount of our arable land. In response to this challenge, we implemented several natural remedial strategies, including the planting of lemongrass and bamboo, in partnership with Friends of Change,” stated Bhikhari Prasad Yadav, Mayor of Rajdevi Municipality.

Ramshrestha Yadav, the leader of Friends of Change Nepal, emphasized that collaboration with local government enhances the community's understanding of local governance functions. The municipality's agricultural center has been offering limited assistance to farmers by providing bamboo plants, fertilizers, and deep boring services.

Laxminiya Rural Municipality has established a strong collaboration with Helvetas-Nepal and the local organization Manab Kalyan Samaj Nepal, which has taken a leading role in river bank farming across five local governments in the Dhanusha district.

"The strength of this initiative lies in its collaboration with both local and provincial governments, which even share the financial responsibilities," remarked Pramod Yadav, Executive Director of Manab Kalyan Samaj Nepal. "Our approach is fundamentally rooted in partnership with the Palikas.

"Bhogendra Mishra, the Mayor of the Laxminiya Rural Municipality, noted, "A considerable number of Dalits in our municipality do not possess land ownership. Cultivating crops on the unused riverbank land serves dual purposes: it creates a livelihood for these farmers and enhances agricultural productivity in underutilized areas." We are working diligently with Helvetas-Nepal and Manab Kalyan Samaj to effectively implement river bank farming at various levels.

The rural municipality has provided support by constructing a 300-meter deep borehole for irrigation in Ward No. 3. Furthermore, efforts are being made to assist landless farmers by distributing fertilizers and high-quality seed varieties.

Due to the positive outcomes and continuous collaboration with Helvetas-Nepal and its local partner, the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture, and Cooperatives has developed provincial level RBF Guideline. This guideline instructs all eight District Agriculture Knowledge Centers to share knowledge with farmers and local governments.

In order to ensure food security and improve nutrition, it is essential to allocate land to impoverished and landless communities throughout the province. These communities have remained neglected for too long; river bank farming presents a practical solution," stated Roshan Kumar Mehata, Senior Agriculture Officer for Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative of Madhesh Province.

The Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative has endorsed guidelines for Riverbed Farming, which include setting aside a budget annually and distributing it through the Agriculture Knowledge Centers across different districts.

Mayor Yadav

"Given the significant number of landless and land-poor individuals, the Madhsh Provincial Government has made the decision to utilize riverbank lands. The policy guidelines are a pivotal first step toward realizing this vision," stated Mehata, a Senior Agriculture Extension Officer at the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative.

More than 6,000 rivers in Nepal experience floods, inundating

surrounding fields. Following the wet season, which starts in October, there is a dry spell leading to the drying of the riverbeds, revealing nutrient-rich soil for four to five months. This period mainly occurs in 22 districts of Nepal's plains.

In these dried riverbeds, individuals with little or no land are cultivating watermelons, pumpkins, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

“Helvetas Nepal has been providing assistance to local and provincial governments in their efforts towards socially inclusive economic development,” said Dr. Prabin Manandhar, Country Director, Helvetas Nepal. “Riverbed farming stands as a variety of model projects that enable disadvantaged groups to be self-sufficient through independent labor. This project contributes towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on eliminating poverty and hunger, promoting economic growth, and enhancing gender equality.”

Rural Municipality Chair Mishra in Center

Through its work in Nepal, Helvetas - Nepal draws from a history spanning decades in promoting collaboration and mutual support. The Riverbed Farming Project is employed as a tool to strengthen community alliances, raise the earnings of households, and improve access to food for families lacking or having little access to land in the Terai region of Nepal.

Motivated by the initiative, numerous municipal authorities have declared the rules for cooperation and alliance in River-bed cultivation. The Madhesh and Sudur Pachim Provinces have given their seal of approval to these rules.

Helvetas Nepal selects NGOs at the local level as partners. Through collaboration and partnership with these local partners, Helvetas N

epal supports the formation of farmers' groups before connecting them with local and provincial governments.

As Nepalese are learning the forms and function of federal structures, Helevetas Nepal’s RbF Project has taught people functional knowledge how to engage with all three tires of governments and utilize resources available there.