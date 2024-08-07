Nepal Calls For Calm And Restraints By All In Bangladesh

The Govemment of Nepal is closely following the recent political developments in Bangladesh.

We are deeply concerned about the loss of lives and propeties during the protests over the last few weeks in Bangladesh. We convey our sincete condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovefy.

We call for calm and restraint by all and stress the importance of an ordedy retum to the democratic process.

We are confident that the sffong and resilient people of Bangladesh will be able to ensure a smooth transition towards peace and stability. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singha Durbar, Kathmandu