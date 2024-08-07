NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. has been appointed as an Issue Manager of Nepal Micro Insurance Company Limited

NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. has been appointed as an Issue Manager for issuing total of 22,50,000-units ordinary shares of Nepal Micro Insurance Company Limited (NMIC) to general public at the face value of NPR 100/- each in near future upon SEBON approval.

NIMB Ace Capital and NMIC has signed an agreement regarding the services of Issue Manager for the same. The agreement was signed by Mrigendranath Rimal, Chief Executive Officer of the issuing company and Sachindra Dhungana, General Manager of issue manager.

With the aim of offering micro-insurance services to residents of low-income, underserved, and marginalized communities, NMIC has been operating as a non-life insurance provider. The company has been licensed for non-life insurance since 27th of Chaitra, 2079 (Nepalese calendar), and has been dedicated to addressing the insurance needs of these communities since 2080 Baisakh 26.