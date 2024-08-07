Prof Yunus To Be Chief Adviser Of Interim Govvernment of Bangladesh

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser of the interim government, said a press release of Bangabhaban yesterday.

The decision came after a meeting on the formation of the interim government between key organisers of the anti-discriminatory movement and President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The heads of the three armed forces were also present at the meeting.

Around 6:00pm, the coordinator of the students' movement entered the Bangabhaban, reports our correspondent from the spot.

At the meeting, which started around 7:00pm, the student leaders proposed the formation of an interim government headed by Prof Yunus. President Md Shahabuddin agreed with their proposal.

According to UNB, the president said the country is now passing through a transitional period. It is important to form an interim government as soon as possible to overcome this crisis.

He suggested that the nomination of other members of the Advisory Council to be finalised in consultation with political parties.

The president also suggested nominating a freedom fighter in the interim government, reports UNB.

Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Dhaka University Law Department Professor Asif Nazrul, International Relations Department Professor Tanjim Uddin Khan and 13 coordinators of student movement were present at the meeting.

The development came as the country is facing uncertainty after Monday's resignation of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister in the face of a mass uprising against her and her Awami League government.

Hasina's resignation came following around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs. Between July 16 and yesterday (Tuesday), over 400 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes.

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths. The government toppled in the space of three days.

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.

The Daily Star