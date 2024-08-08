Nepal Ready to Welcome Foreign Investors, says President Dhakal

FNCCI President calls for BIMSTEC Infrastructure Development Fund

Aug. 8, 2024, 8:27 a.m.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has proposed for the establishment of a BIMSTEC Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF).

Speaking at a session on 'Trade facilitation in BIMSTEC through improved cross-border linkages and trade infrastructure’ at the BIMSTEC Business Summit 2024, being held in New Delhi of India on Wednesday, he stressed on the need for a fund like BIDF.

Dhakal mentioned that a regional infrastructure fund was necessary to help member states avail resources so that they can develop the necessary infrastructure to promote trade facilitation and develop better cross-border linkages, the FNCCI said in a statement Wednesday.

"When all members states of the BIMSTEC region develop then as a region we will have a stronger voice in international forums and we will also be able to collectively bargain with more authority during international meetings," he said.

Dhakal also mentioned that the East-West Highway in Nepal could be utilised for regional connectivity by connecting Bangladesh to the central region of India, as well as link Myanmar and India through the Kaladan project. He added that a railway project could also be developed that runs parallel to the East-West Highway, which will make the movement of people and goods easier.

FNCCI.jpg

He also stressed the necessity to develop border infrastructure, such as integrated check posts, to simplify customs procedures within the region. Similarly, he spoke about the need to develop dry ports especially for landlocked countries like Nepal and Bhutan and how connectivity to these ports must be improved to help lower trade costs and enhance overall connectivity.

Dhakal also mentioned about the need for the smooth operation of existing airports for landlocked countries like Nepal and urged all member nations of BIMSTEC to foster discussions around enhancing regional air connectivity.

The FNCCI President added that trade facilitation was the backbone of sustainable development, and we must simplify and harmonise trade procedures among BIMSTEC states to reap the benefits.

He said that by improving our trade processes we will be able to enhance our competitiveness in the global market and while important initiatives have been undertaken in the BIMSTEC region, there is still much to be done. Dhakal encouraged dialogue among all the member states of BIMSTEC to explore solutions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two Companies Paid Due On Dedicated Feeder And Trunk-line
Aug 08, 2024
10 Months After Oct. 7 Attack, Tensions High In Middle East
Aug 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini, Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Aug 08, 2024
EU Grants Erasmus + Scholarships To 33 Nepali Students
Aug 07, 2024
Nepal Calls For Calm And Restraints By All In Bangladesh
Aug 07, 2024

More on Economy

Two Companies Paid Due On Dedicated Feeder And Trunk-line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. has been appointed as an Issue Manager of Nepal Micro Insurance Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Government, World Bank Sign US$100 Million Project to Improve Provincial and Local Roads By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Global IME Bank, IME and JALTAN Signed A Tripartite Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Pun And Acharya Was Removed From The Board Of Directors Of Nepal Electricity Authority For Writing Note Of Decent Against PM Oli’s Direction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
LPG Gas Import Decline From Birgunj Custom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Turkish Airlines Plane 'Overshoot' At TIA Due To Missed Approach By Agencies Aug 08, 2024
Iran Seeks Support For Retaliation Against Israel At Meeting Of Islamic Nations By Agencies Aug 08, 2024
10 Months After Oct. 7 Attack, Tensions High In Middle East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini, Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2024
EU Grants Erasmus + Scholarships To 33 Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2024
Nepal Calls For Calm And Restraints By All In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75