Lieutenant General Sigdel Acting CoAS from tomorrow

Aug. 8, 2024, 7:24 p.m.

Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel will be at the helm of affairs of the Nepal Army with effect from Friday, as the Acting Chief of Army Staff.

CoAS Prabhuram Sharma is going on a mandatory one month's leave starting tomorrow, before formally retiring on September 9. Accordingly, CoAS Sharma handed over the leadership to Lieutenant General Sigdel at a function held at the Nepal Army Headquarters today, according to Directorate of Military Public Relations and Information.

On the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, President Ram Chandra Paudel has designated Lieutenant General Sigdel as the Acting CoAS with effect from August 9. (RSS)

