Turkish Airlines Plane 'Overshoot' At TIA Due To Missed Approach

An aircraft belonging to the Turkish Airlines from Istanbul has overshot in course of its landing at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu.

According to flight radar, the plane, which was scheduled to land at 6:10 am today, landed 20 minutes after overshoot.

The airport office said the aircraft overshot due to 'missed approach'. According to an air traffic controller (ATC), the aircraft overshot after an 'unstable approach'. (RSS)