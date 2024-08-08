Two Companies Paid Due On Dedicated Feeder And Trunk-line

Electricity dues paid by Sona Polymers Industries and Sona Packaging of Bhairahawa by adding 25-25 percent penalty to the tariff from 072 January to 075 Baisakh

The two industries have settled their entire dues at a time when big industrialists are resorting to various tricks to avoid paying premium charges for dedicated feeder and trunkline services. Rupandehi-based Sona Polymers Industries and Sona Packaging paid the dues along with fine on Wednesday.

During the period from 072 January to 075 Baisakh, 8 billion 26 million arrears were seen with fines of 61 industries. During this period, Sona Polymers Industries had 2 lakh 77 thousand and Sona Packaging had 2 lakh 84 thousand arrears.

They paid the dues by adding 25-25 percent penalty. Sona Polymers Industries has paid an additional penalty of Rs.

Sanjay Mishra, head of Bhairahawa distribution center, said that the two industries have paid the entire dues.

According to the last decision, we sent a bill with data to pay the arrears for the period from January 072 to Baisakh 075. Based on that, the two industries have paid all dues,” he told Naya Patrika.

Now some big industrialists are engaged in political lobbying saying that they will not pay such arrears. They claim that the bill issued by the authority is illegal and that they have not used electricity.

However, the two industries have increased pressure on the industries that have taken a stance of not paying the arrears by paying the arrears with fines.

Officials of the authority say that although the dues amount is small, it is symbolic of great importance and will create moral pressure on other industries to pay the dues. Some industrialists are blaming the authorities and saying that they will not pay dues.

If it was the authority's fault, then why did these two industries pay the arrears?' An officer said, 'This has sent a message that the authority is not at fault in this dispute and the industry should pay the arrears.'

The Authority had sent a letter to 61 industries with a deadline of 15 days to pay the arrears. However, none of the industries paid dues within the stipulated period. Then the authority started cutting the line from June 25.

The Authority had cut power to Reliance Spinning Mills, Ghorahi Cement and Arghakhanchi Cement on 25 June, to Jagdamba Synthetics and Hulas Steel on 26 June and to Jagdamba Steel on 27 June.

However, after that, on 30 June, the new government formed under the leadership of UML president KP Oli took the side of industrialists, so the authority could not cut the line for more industries. Later, under the pressure of the government, lines were connected to 6 industries on 8 July.

However, there is a condition that the entrepreneur should pay the dues within three months. However, the government has tried to blame the authority instead of going towards it.

Now the government has started the study by the Public Accounts Committee. The government has already signaled that the executive director of the authority, Kulman Ghisingh, will be relieved of his post and the industrialists will be exempted after a study by the audit committee.

The draft of the decision made by the chairman of the accounting committee Rishikesh Pokharel without discussing it in the committee has been made public.

At the time of loadshedding, the authority had provided power to industries for 24 hours through dedicated feeders and trunk lines by adding 65 percent premium to the regular tariff. However, the industries have been reluctant to pay the premium fee.

In this regard, the Electricity Tariff Dispute Resolution Commission, 2080 was constituted on 24 December 2080 under the chairmanship of former judge Girish Chandra Lal. The commission submitted a report to the Ministry of Energy on 23 Baisakh with various suggestions. The Ministry then sent the report to the Cabinet for approval. On 27 Baisakh, the Cabinet gave three instructions to the Ministry of Energy based on the report of the Red Commission.

The Council of Ministers had directed it to be divided into three parts. It was decided to exempt the premium fee for the disputed first (July-Pus 072) and third (May 075-June 077) periods. The Council of Ministers had sent a letter asking that the premium fee should be raised from January 072 to 075 Baisakh. Accordingly, the Ministry of Energy had instructed the authority to collect the arrears on 20th of June.

The Council of Ministers had directed it to be divided into three parts. It was decided to exempt the premium fee for the disputed first (July-Pus 072) and third (May 075-June 077) periods. The Council of Ministers had sent a letter asking that the premium fee should be raised from January 072 to 075 Baisakh. Accordingly, the Ministry of Energy had instructed the authority to collect the arrears on 20th of June.

The government had shown that during the period from January 072 to May 075, 61 industries owed 6.6 billion 78 lakh 59 thousand rupees. Adding 25 percent penalty to that, the outstanding amount comes to 8 billion 26 million rupees.

On June 24, after the authority sent a letter to pay the arrears, some industrialists informally requested the authority not to cut the line in their industry saying that they would pay the arrears in installments. However, the authority officials say that the agitating industrialists did not allow them to pay the dues.

After we started cutting the line, some industrialists came in contact.

However, he had not submitted the application. Some industrialists even came to the distribution center and turned back," the source said. "After talking further, they came under pressure from other industrialist friends. He responded that by paying money directly now, there is a risk of not getting help from them in the future. According to the authority, most of the industrialists are ready to pay the money. However, due to the pressure of big industrialists, they have not been able to pay the dues.

The Electricity Authority is submitting the data requested by the Audit Committee today The Electricity Authority has prepared to provide the data requested by the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament on Thursday. Last Friday, the Audit Committee had directed the authority to provide the Time of Day (TOD) meter data. Accordingly, Deputy Executive Director of the Authority Silwal said that the data is going to be provided. The collection of necessary data is almost done.

We will submit it to the committee on Thursday," said Silva. Currently, the Audit Committee is studying this dispute for the second time. The Accounts Committee had earlier directed to collect the arrears in Chait 077.