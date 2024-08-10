Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Karnali And Gandaki

Aug. 10, 2024, 8:53 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .tonight.

Monsoon-induced Disasters Killed 170 People So Far In Nepal’
Aug 10, 2024
IFAD Nepal Office Holds Consultative Review Meeting On COSOP
Aug 09, 2024
BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce To Be Formed, FNCCI To Be Founding Member
Aug 09, 2024
Paramount Motors Partners With NIMB Bank To Offer Innovative Financing For MG Electric Vehicles
Aug 09, 2024
Nag Panchami 2024: Importance And Significants
Aug 09, 2024

