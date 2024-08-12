Health Minister Paudel Announces Health Sector Reform Plan

Minister for Health and Population, Pradip Paudel, has announced a comprehensive and transformative plan aimed at overhauling the nation’s health sector. Since assuming office, Paudel has been working on a detailed strategy to address various challenges and improve healthcare services across the country.

In a press conference held on Sunday at the Health Ministry, Paudel outlined his vision for the future of Nepal’s healthcare system, emphasizing reforms in health insurance, policy, and service delivery.

Minister Paudel’s plan includes significant reforms to health insurance and social security programmes. The government aims to expand insurance coverage to at least 500,000 individuals, streamline the service quality, and increase membership rapidly. Key proposals include integrating health insurance with other social security programmes, revising the Insurance Management Information System (IMIS), and standardising treatment costs across both insured and uninsured patients. The plan also highlights the need for a comprehensive review of co-payment systems to reduce unnecessary medical tests and procedures.

To bolster financial resources, the plan suggests increasing funding through health tax, imposing a ‘Sugar Tax’ on sugary foods, and integrating various treatment funds into the health insurance system.

The reform plan outlines several policy and legal changes, including drafting a replacement for the Medicines Act, formulating the Integrated Health Services Act, and amending the Health Workers and Health Institutions Security Act to better protect medical professionals. Additional measures include revising public procurement regulations for medical supplies and creating an emergency health care management structure in coordination with local governments.

Paudel’s strategy places a strong emphasis on preventive care and the expansion of therapeutic services. The plan includes nationwide screening for non-communicable diseases for citizens over 40, a kidney disease screening campaign, and cost-effective cancer control initiatives. The development of specialized centres, such as a Neuro Centre in Kathmandu and expansions at the Shaheed Gangalal National Heart Centre, are also part of the plan. Furthermore, the minister aims to enhance maternal and child health services, establish new hospitals, and improve emergency treatment facilities for burns.

The plan also advocates for the promotion of Ayurveda and alternative medicine. Paudel has proposed the completion of the National Ayurveda Panchakarma and Yoga Centre and the restructuring of Singha Darbar Baidhyakhana to enhance self-sufficiency in Ayurvedic medicine production. The National Ayurveda Research and Training Centre will also receive effective management to support this initiative.

Addressing the health concerns of Nepali workers going abroad, the plan includes measures for effective pre-departure health check-ups, regular workplace health assessments, and collaboration with Nepali embassies and doctors abroad to monitor and improve workers’ health.

In the context of nutrition, the plan focuses on enhancing health workers’ capacity to advocate for good nutritional practices and regulate processed foods. Public awareness campaigns will be conducted targeting school-age children about the dangers of junk food and unhealthy drinks. The plan also includes initiatives to improve the Golden 1000 Days programme, aiming to provide folic acid pills to women before pregnancy.

The plan addresses population management and migration trends by proposing the formulation of a national population policy, conducting a survey on internal migration, and creating strategies to manage the demographic dividend. The minister also plans to develop an action plan for regulating immigration trends based on the characteristics of foreign nationals coming to Nepal.

Paudel’s plan highlights strengthening partnerships with development partners and local governments to improve the health sector. It includes the establishment of blood banks, a digital health portfolio for integrated management information, and a separate unit for analysing health sector data. Public health messages will be conveyed through digital technology and social media to reach a broader audience.

Minister Pradip Paudel’s ambitious plan aims to create a more efficient, equitable, and comprehensive healthcare system in Nepal. The success of these reforms will depend on adequate funding, effective implementation, and collaboration among various stakeholders in the health sector.