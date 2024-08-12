Himalaya Airlines To Resume Flights To Kuwait

Aug. 12, 2024, 1:02 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines, the sole private international airline from Nepal, is pleased to announce the resumption of its direct flights to Kuwait, commencing on August 20, 2024.

This decision comes in response to the significant demand from Nepali expatriates working and residing in Kuwait, underscoring our dedication to meeting the needs of our esteemed passengers.

Similarly, the Kathmandu-Kuwait-Kathmandu flight aligns with our airline's mission of fostering strong people-to-people connections, enhancing tourism, and promoting trade between our two nations.

To enhance our operations and customer experience, Himalaya Airlines has appointed Caesars Travel Group as our General Sales Agent (GSA) partner for Kuwait.

Initially, we will operate a weekly flight on the Kathmandu-Kuwait-Kathmandu sector, with plans to increase the frequency based on demand. Kathmandu-Kuwait flight (H9 571), will take-off from Kathmandu at 00:40 AM local time and arrive in Kuwait at 03:15 AM local time. Similarly, Kuwait-Kathmandu flight (H9 572), will take off from Kuwait at 04:15 AM local time and land in Kathmandu at 11:50 AM local time.

Himalaya Airlines is committed to promoting and connecting Nepal to the world. The reinstatement of the Kuwait route exemplifies this mission. We look forward to providing improved travel options for our passengers and strengthening the ties between Nepal and Kuwait.

Bookings to and from Kuwait are now open. Passengers can contact the sales office of Himalaya Airlines, Caesars Travel Group in Kuwait, the nearest travel agency, or visit our website at www.himalaya-airlines.com and our mobile application.

