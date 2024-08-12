Santoshi Shrestha from Nepal has secured the 79th position in the Women's Marathon held as part of the Paris Olympics, 2024.

Aug. 12, 2024, 8:41 a.m.

In the competition held in Paris, the capital of France, today, Santoshi clocked two hours 55 minutes six seconds to complete the race. She was selected first time in the Olympics through a wild card.     

Ninety-two athletes competed in the race, with Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands winning the title by completing it in two hours 22 minutes and 55 seconds.     

Likewise, Assefa from Ethiopia finished the race at two hours 22 minutes, and 55 seconds to collect the silver medal, and Hallen Obiri from Kenya finished it at two hours 23 minutes, and 13 seconds to win the bronze.     

With this, Nepal's challenges in the Olympics have been over. Santoo Shrestha of table tennis, Susmita Nepal of shooting, Duana Lama and Alexander Shah of swimming, Manita Shrestha Pradhan of Judo, and Prince Dahal of the Olympics have been already out of the competition.(RSS)

