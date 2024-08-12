Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali, Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

Aug. 12, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

