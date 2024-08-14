Nepalese Peacekeepers Recognized For Their Service And Sacrifice In South Sudan

The important contribution of 762 Nepalese personnel serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), including 81 women, was recognized this week in a ceremonial medal parade hosted by the UNMISS Force Commander at the mission's field office in Rumbek.

The Tara Dal Battalion's presence and active patrolling in locations across the country has helped to prevent violence against civilians and maintain security. The strong relationships they have built with local authorities also help provide the mission with early warning of conflict in hotspots and support reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts. They also build and repair infrastructure, including main supply routes which are critical to the timely delivery of humanitarian aid to millions in need as well as the safe travel of communities.

"Peacekeeping is in the DNA of the remarkable men and women standing before me today. Your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to peace are commendable," said Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian. "Thank you for your service and wear your medals with pride—not just because you have earned them, but because you have made your country and the UN proud."

Among those awarded the prestigious United Nations medal for their service and sacrifice is Captain Prarthana Bhujel. Like the other members of the contingent, Captain Prarthana Bhujel has dedicated the last year of her life to protecting and improving the lives of communities across Lakes State in conflict-affected South Sudan.

It is an area plagued by humanitarian hardship and persistent intercommunal conflict, which is causing immense suffering, including loss of life, destruction of property, theft of livestock, and displacement.

Despite the challenges of operating in this difficult environment, Captain Bhujel has found her service as a United Nations peacekeeper life changing.

"As a woman in peacekeeping, this experience has been empowering and meaningful," she says. "I encourage more women to step forward and contribute to missions like these. We have so much to offer, and our presence is vital in building lasting peace."