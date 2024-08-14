Situation Like In Bangladesh Can Happen Anytime In Nepal: Shekhar Koirala

Situation Like In Bangladesh Can Happen Anytime In Nepal: Shekhar Koirala

Aug. 14, 2024, 9:45 a.m.

Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala has asked to be aware that the situation of Bangladesh may also occur in Nepal. Speaking at a program held in Kathmandu on Tuesday, he said that the accident happened even when the economy was growing at 11 percent in Bangladesh and warned that the same situation could happen in Nepal.

He informed that even in a country with two-thirds of the government, the Prime Minister had to flee the country. He mentioned that it is necessary for the government to think about how to retain the youth after 24 years and how to create employment opportunities. He said that the economic situation in Nepal is poor.

He said, 'How will the government retain the youth after 24 years, how will they create employment opportunities? You have to think about it. The government is spending but it is not going to the right place.

Please push it to the right place. Bangladesh, which had two-thirds of the government, was growing at 11 percent, suddenly happened. The Prime Minister had to leave the country. This is not a common occurrence.

He added, "The economic situation in Nepal is poor. Revenue rises to 10/11 trillion, current expenditure is 12/13 trillion. We are running current expenses by taking loans.

But not that of Bangladesh. Bangladesh's economic growth was 11 percent, two-thirds of the government was. If this situation happens in such a country, something can happen in Nepal at any time, so be careful about that too. Because the social network is now coming to the world very aggressively, it is also causing a lot of inconsistencies.

Translated from Dessanchar online

