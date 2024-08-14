Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Karnali

Aug. 14, 2024, 8:41 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally to partly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of all provinces. There are c hances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Karnali, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madhesh,Bagmatiand Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

