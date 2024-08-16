Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces

Aug. 16, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partically cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly and generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madhesh, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

