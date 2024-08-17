Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame

When a team of security officers led by Defense Minister Manvir Rai inspected the flood-affected area from a helicopter on Saturday morning, it was found that two of the five glaciers above Thame had burst and flooded.

According to Chief District Officer of Solukhumbu, Devi Pandey, two of the five Himtals above the village have burst and caused flooding.

Two other glaciers have been found to be at risk of breaking. Chief District Officer Pandey informed that one snow lake is safe.

Prajia Pandey said that there is a risk of bursting of two more lakes and said that residents of Thame River and the area have been asked to be cautious.

Minister Rai elected from Solukhumbu reached Khumbu region on Saturday along with Chief Executive Officer of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokharel.

On Friday afternoon, 20 houses and hotel lodges, a health post and a school were washed away in Thame due to the flood in Thame River. The flood has completely damaged the power house of the local power project, while Khumbu Pasanglhamu-3 has cut about 200 meters of footpath from Phakding to Namche Jame area.