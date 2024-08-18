Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 18, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province. Very heavy rain is likely to occur in few places of Lumbini Province.

There will be partially to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province and Gandaki provinces. There will be chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission
Aug 18, 2024
Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing'
Aug 18, 2024
NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka
Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame
Aug 17, 2024
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18.
Aug 17, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali, Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
Blinken To Visit Israel To Promote Talks As Bombing In Gaza By Agencies Aug 18, 2024
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Key Russian Bridge, Stresses Achievemnet By Agencies Aug 18, 2024
NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75